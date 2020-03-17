Cancelled Visit Won't stop PM Modi's Tribute To Bangladesh's Bangabandhu Sheikh Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave his tribute to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman popularly known as 'Bangabandhu' on his 100th Birth Anniversary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi paid his respects to the late leader stating that he would always be remembered for his 'courage and indelible contribution' to Bangladesh's progress. PM Modi also stated that he would be participating in his 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations in Bangladesh via a video conference.

Tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh’s progress.



This evening, via video link, will address Bangabandhu's 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations being held in Bangladesh.

PM to attend 100th birth anniversary via video conference

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi will participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through video conferencing. This comes after PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit Bangladesh, had cancelled the trip due to the Coronavirus scare. Due to the spread of the virus, the events planned for March 17 in Bangladesh will be held without any public gatherings.

According to the Indian foreign ministry, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall participate in the 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations of ‘Jatir Pita’ Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Bangladesh via video message, on Tuesday."

Bangladesh's founding father

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a respected Bangladeshi politician and leader. He is also known as the father of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the first President of Bangladesh and then went on to become the Prime Minister of the country from 17 April 1971 until his assassination on 15 August 1975. Popularly called "Bangabandhu" ("Friend of Bengal") by the people of Bangladesh, he is considered to be the driving force of the country's independence.

