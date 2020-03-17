PM Modi To Participate In Mujibur Rahman Centenary Celebrations Through Video Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will take part in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through video conferencing. This comes after PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit Bangladesh, had cancelled the trip amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Due to the spread of the virus, the events planned for March 17 in Bangladesh will be held without any public gatherings.

According to the Indian foreign ministry, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall participate in the 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations of ‘Jatir Pita’ Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Bangladesh tomorrow via video message, on Tuesday."

“Due to Covid-19, the events planned for March 17 in Bangladesh will be without any public gatherings," the ministry said in a statement.

READ: PM Modi is brand ambassador of Indian tourism: Tourism Minister in LS

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 114, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Apart from it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively.

Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh, was born on March 17, 1920, in Tungipara village in Faridpur district. He is also referred to as 'Jatir Pita'. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi was expected to hold a discussion on a wide range of topics with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, but the visit was cancelled due to the outbreak. PM Modi has also deferred a visit to Brussels for the annual India-European Union summit that was to have been held last week.

READ: Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi's SAARC leadership on Coronavirus

PM Modi urges people to share technology-driven solutions to fight Coronavirus

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the people to share 'technology-driven' solutions to fight the deadly pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi encouraged people to share their innovative solutions on the official website of the Government of India.

Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet.



A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19.



I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/qw79Kjtkv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

READ: Australian PM Scott Morrison lauds PM Modi's 'G-20 link-up' efforts to battle Coronavirus

READ: 'Not Modi Wave, but a Tsunami', Netizens remark at scale of turnout at PM Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in Varanasi

(Photo: PTI)