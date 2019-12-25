PM Modi Remembers Vajpayee, Says 'there Was More Power In His Silence Than His Words'

PM Modi, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and remembered the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihar Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary through a nostalgic video. The minute-long montage video featured old pictures and video clips of the former prime minister, and PM Modi's speech praising Vajpayee in the background. In the video, PM Modi said that Vajpayee's words were powerful, but his silence had more power.

He shared the video on Twitter with a caption which roughly translates to: "A tribute to the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He will always be in the hearts of all the countrymen."

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee

'A man of masses' who 'firm in his political convictions', Atal Bihari Vajpayee served three terms as the Prime Minister of India — first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and finally, for a full term from 1999 to 2004. A veteran Parliamentarian whose career stretches over four decades, Vajpayee has been elected to the Lok Sabha (House of the People) nine times and to the Rajya Sabha (House of the States) twice. As India’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Chairperson of various important Standing Committees of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition, he has been an active participant in shaping India’s post-Independence domestic and foreign policy.

During his tenure as prime minister, India carried out the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. He also sought to improve diplomatic relations with Pakistan. He travelled to Lahore by bus to meet the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. After the 1999 Kargil War, he sought to restore relations with Pakistan by inviting the then President Pervez Musharraf to India for a summit at Agra.

Amit Shah remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Remembering Vajpayee, Amit Shah posted a tweet which roughly translates to: "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji has left an indelible mark in Indian politics with his nationalistic thinking, and impeccable image. He dedicated his life to the nation. Atal Ji's life was based on ideologies and principles, and not on mere fascination for power. Under his leadership, the country witnessed good governance."

"Atal Ji, on the one hand, nurtured the party as a skilled organizer and gave it an all-India form, while on the other hand, he led the country and took decisions like Pokharan and Kargil war which created a strong image of India before the world. On the occasion of Atal Ji's birth anniversary, he was awarded Vandi," Amit Shah added.

