PM Modi To Address 107th Session Of Indian Science Congress In Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, will be addressing the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru on Friday. PM Modi on the first day of his visit, met with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. The Prime Minister's visit to Karnataka will conclude on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, he launched five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). PM Modi also offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and addressed a gathering thereafter distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.

READ | PM Modi Apprises Farmers On His Govt's Undertakings, Says He's Privileged To Address Them

READ | In Karnataka, PM Modi Highlights Govt's Work In 6 Months; Questions Congress Over CAA

PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Tumakuru in Karnataka, launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's persecution of minorities, in relation to the ongoing discourse over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Every individual of this country has this question in their minds today that people are protesting against those who have come here to save their lives from the persecution they faced in Pakistan but why are people not protesting against Pakistan who has exploited minorities there?" he asked.

READ | In Respect-filled Exchange, PM Modi Touches Feet Of Woman Who Received Award In Karnataka

The Prime Minister added, "Congress and its friends will never speak against exploitation of Hindus in Pakistan. Those people who have been protesting against the Parliament, I want to tell them that there is a necessity at the international level to uncover Pakistan's exploitive deeds. If you want to protest then protest against the exploitation by Pakistan on minorities for 70 years."

While addressing the rally, PM Modi also said, "India has entered the third decade of the 21st century with a new energy. You might remember how India began the previous decade but this decade has begun with hope, aspirations, and a new groundwork. These are aspirations of new India, of the youth's dreams, of the country's daughters, aspirations of Dalits, underprivileged, backward-classes, and Adivasis."

READ | #GobackModi Trends On Twitter As Modi Visits Karnataka

(With inputs from ANI)