PM Modi Pays Tribute To Shri Guru Gobind Singh On Prakash Parv

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and VP Naidu on Thursday said that his life and teachings continue to inspire everyone.

PM pays tributes

PM in a tweet said that the country bows down to Shri Guru Gobind Singh today. The PM also shared a video paying tributes.

We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv.



ਦਸਮ ਪਿਤਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਸੀਸ ਝੁਕਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/VfPmN9G7po — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2020

Born in Patna city of Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last Guru of Sikhs. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day. The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru.

He was the tenth and last Gurus of Sikhs. Now Guru Granth Sahib is living Guru of Sikhs. He became Guru on Vaisakhi, 1676, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Tegh Bahadur resisted the forced conversions of the Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam and was publicly beheaded in 1675 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for himself refusing to convert to Islam and saving Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and other non-Muslims. The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as the Shaheedi Divas every year on 24 November.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and paid his tributes to the Sikh guru,

सिखों के दसवें गुरु व खालसा पंथ के संस्थापक जिन्होंने अन्याय व अधर्म के विरुद्ध लड़ते-लड़ते अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण कर दिया ऐसे सरबंसदानी गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर उनके चरणों में कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/9hqlt1tHVO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 2, 2020

