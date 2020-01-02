The Debate
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Shri Guru Gobind Singh On Prakash Parv

General News

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and VP Naidu on Thursday

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and VP Naidu on Thursday said that his life and teachings continue to inspire everyone.

READ: Punjab Govt To Observe 'Shaheedi Pandarwara' To Commemorate Guru Gobind Singh's Martyrdom

PM pays tributes

PM in a tweet said that the country bows down to Shri Guru Gobind Singh today. The PM also shared a video paying tributes.

Born in Patna city of Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last Guru of Sikhs. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day. The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru.

He was the tenth and last Gurus of Sikhs. Now Guru Granth Sahib is living Guru of Sikhs. He became Guru on Vaisakhi, 1676, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Tegh Bahadur resisted the forced conversions of the Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam and was publicly beheaded in 1675 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for himself refusing to convert to Islam and saving Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and other non-Muslims. The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as the Shaheedi Divas every year on 24 November.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and paid his tributes to the Sikh guru,

READ: President Ram Nath Kovind And VP Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh

READ: Delhi BJP Chief Proposes Guru Gobind Singh’s Death Anniversary As Children's Day

Published:
COMMENT
