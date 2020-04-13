The Debate
PM Modi & Punjab CM Amarinder Pay Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs On 101th Anniversary

In a tweet on Monday morning, PM Modi said that he bowed to the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs and that the country will "never forget their courage and sacrifice

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to all those who lost their lives and were killed mercilessly in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by the British Army, on its 101st anniversary.

PM pays tributes

In a tweet on Monday, PM Modi said that he bowed to the martyrs and that the country will "never forget their courage and sacrifice." He added that the martyrs' valour will inspire Indians for "years to come."

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi. The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men. According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.  

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also paid tributes to the martyrs.

