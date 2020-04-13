PM Modi & Punjab CM Amarinder Pay Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs On 101th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to all those who lost their lives and were killed mercilessly in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by the British Army, on its 101st anniversary.

READ: Padma Shri Awardee & Former 'Hazuri Raagi' At Golden Temple Nirmal Singh Dies Of Coronavirus In Amritsar

PM pays tributes

I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come. pic.twitter.com/JgDwAoWkAy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

In a tweet on Monday, PM Modi said that he bowed to the martyrs and that the country will "never forget their courage and sacrifice." He added that the martyrs' valour will inspire Indians for "years to come."

READ: Nagaland Registers First COVID-19 Case; Patient Undergoing Treatment At Hospital In Assam

I join the nation in paying my tributes to the innocent martyrs of the #JallianwalaBagh massacre. It’s been 101 years but the memory of this unfortunate incident still haunts us. I bow in the honour of their martyrdom. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2020

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi. The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men. According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

READ: Rahul Gandhi Warns Centre Of 'foreign Interests Taking Over Indian Cos' Amid COVID Crisis

On the anniversary of #JallianwalaBaghMassacre, my humble tributes to the martyrs, who laid down their lives this day in 1919. We can never forget the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for India's independence. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 13, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also paid tributes to the martyrs.

READ: Punjab CM: 'ASI Harjeet Singh Successfully Undergoes Surgery To Repair His Severed Wrist'