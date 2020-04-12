Punjab CM: 'ASI Harjeet Singh Successfully Undergoes Surgery To Repair His Severed Wrist'

On Sunday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that Assistant Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh had successfully undergone surgery for 7 and a half hours. Thanking the team of doctors and other staff of PGI Hospital, Chandigarh for their efforts, he extended his best wishes to Singh for a speedy recovery. As per a statement from the hospital, Harjeet Singh's left hand had been re-implanted. Moreover, the initial evaluation has indicated that the hand is viable.

I am happy to share that a 7 1/2 hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

The re-implantation of the left hand of ASI Harjeet Singh has been done. The surgery took 7.5 hours. It was evaluated at the end of surgery that hand is viable, warm with good circulation: PGI, Chandigarh — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

The shocking attack on police

Some Nihang Sikhs travelling in a vehicle were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market by the Mandi board officials at 6.15 am on Sunday. They not only refused to show the curfew pass but also crashed the vehicle against the barricades put up there. Subsequently, they attacked the police personnel on duty. While ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off, the Station House Officer sustained an injury on his elbow and another official on his arm. Meanwhile, Harjeet Singh was first rushed to the Rajindra Hospital after which he was referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.

Later, the authorities arrested as many as nine people wearing the robes of Nihang Sikhs from a Gurudwara in Balbera village in connection with this horrific crime. Several sharp objects, automatic weapons, petrol bombs and Rs.35 lakh were recovered from the Gurudwara. The arrests were conducted under the supervision of IG Patiala Zone Jatinder Singh Aulakh. Leading politicians cutting across party lines such as Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Preneet Kaur issued a strong condemnation of this barbaric attack.

