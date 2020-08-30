PM Modi Praises India's Farmers For Higher Crop Production Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Farmers across India have lived up to their spirit even during the COVID-19 pandemic as the sowing of Kharif crops increased 7% higher than the last year while that of cotton improved 3% said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"There is a mantra in the Rig Veda which means...praise to the giver of food, praise to the farmer. Our farmers have proved their mettle even during this COVID-19 pandemic. Sowing of Kharif crops has been 7% higher than last year. Paddy has been sown 10% higher, pulses 5%, coarse grain oats cereals around 3%, oilseeds about 13% and cotton has been sown about 3% higher," said PM Modi during his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

The Prime Minister congratulated all the farmers of the country and praised their untiring efforts.

READ | PM Modi Marks 6 Years Of Jan Dhan Yojna That Has Benefitted Over 40 Crore Indians

Taking farm education to middle school level

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi pitched for taking farm education to the middle school level, saying necessary reforms have been made in this regard in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"There is a need to take knowledge related to agriculture and its practical application to the school level. Efforts are (on) to introduce the Agriculture subject at middle school level in villages," Modi said.

This will develop agriculture-related understanding in students and enable them to give information about agriculture, its modern farming techniques and marketing, to their family members, he said, adding this will promote agro-entrepreneurship in the country.

READ | Farmers Turn Bike Into A Machine To Separate Corn Kernels; Watch

"For this, many reforms have been made in the National Education Policy," Modi said in an address after the virtual inauguration of college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet last month replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

READ | PM Modi Inaugurates College, Admin Buildings Of Agricultural University In Jhansi

READ | PM Modi: Water Projects Worth Rs 10,000 Cr Sanctioned For Bundelkhand Region