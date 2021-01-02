Last Updated:

PM Modi Rated Top Among World Leaders By US Research Firm; BJP Chief Nadda Shares Details 

On Saturday, BJP chief JP Nadda has shared findings of an American research firm which has rated PM Narendra Modi as "most popular head of Government"

PM Modi

On Saturday, BJP chief JP Nadda has shared findings of an American research firm Morning Consult which has rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "most popular head of Government." Nadda, in a series of tweets, said that Modi was accorded with the position for his efficient handling of various issues and management of COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP chief also said that ever since the Modi-led government came into power, people’s trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically and this rating is yet another testimony. Hailing PM Modi's "able leadership and hard work", Nadda said it is a thing of pride for all Indians as their PM has ranked Number 1 among all global leaders in these challenging times.

Earlier on April 22, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah shared the ratings of the same American research firm and said that the popularity of PM Modi is increasing. Sitharaman had tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen a rise in popularity amid the novel coronavirus pandemic", referring to the then analysis of the firm showing a net approval rating of Narendra Modi going up to 68 from 62 at the beginning of the year 2020. Home Minister Amit Shah had said that "truth is self-evident", while sharing the data. 

