PM Modi Rated Top Among World Leaders By US Research Firm; BJP Chief Nadda Shares Details 

On Saturday, BJP chief JP Nadda has shared findings of an American research firm Morning Consult which has rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "most popular head of Government." Nadda, in a series of tweets, said that Modi was accorded with the position for his efficient handling of various issues and management of COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP chief also said that ever since the Modi-led government came into power, people’s trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically and this rating is yet another testimony. Hailing PM Modi's "able leadership and hard work", Nadda said it is a thing of pride for all Indians as their PM has ranked Number 1 among all global leaders in these challenging times.

Our Hon PM @narendramodi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 2, 2021

Ever since the Modi-led government came into power, people’s trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically. This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 2, 2021

Earlier on April 22, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah shared the ratings of the same American research firm and said that the popularity of PM Modi is increasing. Sitharaman had tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen a rise in popularity amid the novel coronavirus pandemic", referring to the then analysis of the firm showing a net approval rating of Narendra Modi going up to 68 from 62 at the beginning of the year 2020. Home Minister Amit Shah had said that "truth is self-evident", while sharing the data.

Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. @PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fwrRDsp0o7 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 22, 2020

Truth is self evident!



Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership. pic.twitter.com/caq5y8Hjio — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2020

