Tamil Nadu CM EPS Urges People To End DMK's Dynasty Politics; 'Udhyanidhi After Stalin'

Addressing an election rally in Madurai on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the upcoming assembly elections in the state will bring an end to the dynasty politics of DMK. Comparing AIADMK and DMK, Palaniswami said that a common man can become powerful in AIADMK while DMK runs on dynasty politics. He alleged that in DMK a common man can never occupy any top post surpassing Karunanidhi family members.

"But in DMK, only the family members of the late DMK President M Karunanidhi will be able to hold power. After Karunanidhi, his son Stalin is holding the power and now Udhayanidhi has been brought into politics. After him, Udhayanidhi’s son will hold the post. People should help put an end to dynasty politics in these elections,” he said. Hitting out at DMK chief MK Stalin’s remark on '2500 as Pongal gift', the CM asked, “What is wrong in giving gifts to the people to celebrate the festival.”

Meanwhile, in a big development, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has agreed to participate in DMK's conference to be held in Chennai on January 6. On Friday, Mastan- DMK's secretary for Minority Welfare met Owaisi in Hyderabad requesting him to attend this public function, sparking off a buzz about a possible tie-up between the two parties. This assumes significance as AIMIM has already announced that it will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

