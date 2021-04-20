PM Modi Rules Out Lockdown Amid 2nd COVID-19 Wave, Urges Focus On Micro Containment Zones

Addressing the people of the nation on the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday, PM Modi requested the state governments to use lockdown only as a last resort. Stressing the need to "save" India from a lockdown, he opined that the focus should be on micro containment zones instead. At the same time, he appealed to the youths to ensure that their family members avoid stepping out of the house without any valid reason.

Moreover, he urged the media to increase its awareness efforts regarding the novel coronavirus and try to see that the citizens do not fall prey to rumours. In the last few days, the PM has consulted multiple stakeholders including leading doctors, medical experts and vaccine manufacturers. At present, there are 20,31,977 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,31,08,582 patients have been discharged and 1,80,530 deaths have been reported.

PM Modi remarked, "My young friends, please create an atmosphere in the house where people of the house do not step out without a valid reason. Your victory can bring about a big result. I also appeal to the media to increase its efforts pertaining to COVID-19 awareness. Please work to ensure that the atmosphere of fear can reduce. People should not fall prey to rumours."

"We have to save the country from a lockdown. I would also urge the state governments to use lockdown as a last resort. All efforts should be taken to prevent a lockdown. The focus should be solely on micro-containment zones. We will improve the health of our economy as well as take care of the health of citizens," he added.

PM explains benefits of new vaccine policy

During his address, PM Modi paid condolences to the kin of people who lost their lives to COVID-19 and lauded the valiant efforts of the frontline workers amid the second COVID-19 wave. Predicting that the situation will improve rapidly owing to the steps taken in the last few days, he conceded, "The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state government, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction". Besides appreciating India's strong pharmaceutical sector, he also assured that big COVID-19 hospitals are being built to increase the number of beds.

Thereafter, he delved deep into the change in the country's vaccination policy paving the way for the novel coronavirus inoculation of those aged above 18. Expressing satisfaction that a huge section of healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens have already got vaccinated, he reckoned that opening up vaccination for all adults will ensure that there is minimal impact on both economic activities and livelihood. At the same time, the PM emphasised that the government hospitals will continue to provide free vaccine doses, which will benefit the poor and middle class. Crediting people for their spirited fight against COVID-19, he called for overcoming this challenge with our resolve, courage and preparation and reiterated the 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi' mantra.