PM Modi Said COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Given First To Frontline Health Workers: Gujarat CM

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday with chief ministers of eight states concerning the COVID-19 vaccine, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the vaccine, when available, would be distributed in four stages, beginning with frontline healthcare workers.

"Today, the PM talked about the distribution of the COVID vaccine and is really worried about the people of our country. The vaccine will be distributed in four steps. It will first be distributed to frontline health workers like doctors, nurses," said Rupani.

"In the second step, we will distribute it to the other workers like police officers, sanitation workers and other agency workers. In the third step, we will distribute it to the people over the age of 50, and in the fourth step, seriously ill people will get it," he added.

"The government is keeping a close track of vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisations, and international companies. It is not certain whether there will be one, two, or three doses," PM Modi had said at the meeting.

The prime minister called for a united fight with the Centre and state governments coming together to combat the pandemic. He stated that the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine was solely in the hands of the scientists and hit out at the political leaders who were politicising the issue. PM Modi's meeting with the CMs focused on reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the distribution of the vaccine once it enters the market.

COVID-19 tally in India

India reported 37,975 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to 91,77,841 of which 4,38,667 were active cases while 86,04,955 have been recovered and discharged 42,314 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 480 deaths in 24 hours taking the cumulative toll of fatalities to 1,34,218 on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)

