Sputnik V's Two-dose COVID-19 Vaccine To Cost Less Than $20 Globally, Free For Russians

The Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine to be registered, Russia’s Sputnik V will cost less than $10 for international markets starting from February 2021. However, being a two-dose vaccine, the total amount comes at less than $20 globally. The statement said that the vaccine will be two or more times cheaper than foreign vaccines based on mRNA technology with similar efficacy rates. Also, for Russian people, the vaccine will be free of charge.

BREAKING: The cost of one dose of the #SputnikV vaccine will be less than $10 for international markets. RDIF continues expanding existing agreements with international manufacturing partners to produce the vaccine for more than 500 million people in 2021.https://t.co/wqzpIKXpKj — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 24, 2020

Vaccine to cost less than $20

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said, “The Gamaleya Center has developed one of the most efficient vaccines against coronavirus in the world with an efficacy rate of more than 90% and a price that is two times lower than that of other vaccines with similar efficacy rate. The uniqueness of the Russian vaccine lies in the use of two different human adenoviral vectors which allows for a stronger and longer-term immune response as compared to the vaccines using one and the same vector for two doses. We are ready to start deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to foreign markets thanks to partnerships with manufacturers in India, Brazil, South Korea, China and four other countries”.

The statement revealed that RDIF and their partners have started production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine, which is stored at the temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius. Such a system enables the distribution in international markets. It will further help in expanding its usage in hard-to-reach regions, also in areas with tropical climates. As per the current agreement, beginning from the year 2021, the vaccine can be produced for 500 million people per year. Based on the existing partnerships with foreign manufacturers, the first international deliveries are expected to be made in January 2021. Those, who have recently submitted the request, will receive the first batch starting from March 2021.

Earlier, the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine to be registered, Russia’s Sputnik V, announced its efficacy to be 91.4% based on the interim analysis of the data gleaned from a stage-3 clinical trial involving 40,000 people in Russia. After Pfizer-BioNTech declared its vaccine to be 95% effective and Moderna’s vaccine's efficacy was determined to be 94.5% in early trials, Russia’s Sputnik V announcement on November 24 also came hot on the heels of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine's overall efficacy being pegged at 70.4%.

To be Produced in India

Russia also said that the global supplies of the doses will be produced in India among other nations. To match the total requests of 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V vaccine that have come from more than 50 nations, the international partners of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) including India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries will be producing the same.

(Image Credits: Sputnikvaccine.com)