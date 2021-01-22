PM Modi Says 'committed To Assist Nepal' After Oli Extends Gratitude For Vaccine Supply

After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal, PM Modi said that India remains committed to assisting the people of Nepal in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the vaccines which are being made in India will also contribute to the global efforts to contain the pandemic.

Thank you PM @kpsharmaoli. India remains committed to assist the people of Nepal in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The vaccines being made in India will also contribute to the global efforts to contain the pandemic. https://t.co/d6LpcbvKHg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli thanks PM Modi

Earlier on Thursday, Nepal's Prime Minister had thanked PM Modi 'as the government and people of India have been very generous to grant 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for its own people'. Oli said, "Nepal appreciates this gesture from the friendly neighbour."

I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of India for the generous grant of one million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for it's own people. pic.twitter.com/uO7qQpLiSx — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) January 21, 2021

PM Modi: 'Honoured to be a long-trusted partner'

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had said that India is "deeply honoured" to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release on Tuesday that the government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries.

India has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country - Covishield and Covaxin. While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Ministry said that it will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.

