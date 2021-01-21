Fire At Serum Institute: PM Modi, President Kovind Pray For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the breakout of fire at the Serum Institute of India, praying for the families who had lost their loved ones to the unfortunate incident. PM Modi also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who had been injured in the accident.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at the @SerumInstIndia. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Calling the accident 'distressing' President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his sorrow over the lives lost in the Serum Institute fire, wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The loss of lives in a fire accident at the Serum Institute of India in Pune is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2021

Serum Institute fire

On Thursday afternoon at around 2:30 PM, a fire broke out at the premises of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, which is also the manufacturing hub of India's Coronavirus vaccine- Covishield. A thick plume of smoke could be seen emerging from the plant located in the Manjari SEZ area.

It was soon confirmed that the fire had broken out at the under-construction building, near the stud farm area of Poonawala. Twelve fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot and 4 people were rescued. One team of NDRF was also deployed on the site. Shortly after, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla confirmed that the fire would not hamper the COVID-19 vaccine supply, confirming that vaccine manufacturing plants were safe.

Later on, jawans of the fire brigade came across 5 bodies from the blaze, confirming the death of four men and one woman in the incident. "This building was under construction, hence, we speculate that they were construction workers," said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. An aid of Rs 25 lakhs has been announced for the family members of the deceased, by the SII.

At around 7.15 pm, another minor fire is said to have broken out in one compartment of the same building. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken cognizance of the incident and has spoken to Adar Poonawalla. He will visit the site tomorrow, report sources.

