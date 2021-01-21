Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Lakh Mark; 51,650 Health Workers Inoculated So Far

On Thursday, January 21, 2886 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,00,878. At present, there are 45,622 active cases in the state. With 3,980 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,03,408. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 527 new cases recorded in the day.

52 deaths — 11 from Aurangabad, 10 from Mumbai, 6 from Pune, 5 from Nagpur, 4 from Bhandara, two each from Nashik, Satara and Buldhana and one each from Gadchiroli, Wardha, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Panvel, Raigad and Thane were reported on Thursday. Until now, a total of 50,634 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,40,19,188 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,12,023 persons are under home quarantine, 1,936 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.27 per cent, 95.13 per cent, and 2.53 per cent respectively. In the first three days of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state, 51,650 health workers have been inoculated.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,06,10,883 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,02,65,706 patients have recovered while 1,52,869 fatalities have been reported. There are 1,92,308 active cases in the country. With 19,965 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.75%. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has touched 9,99,065.

83.84 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 87.06% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 83.44 per cent of the 151 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

