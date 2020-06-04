Summit Virtual But MoUs Real, India-Aus Sign 9 Agreements Amid Modi-Morrison Camaraderie

Quick links:
In the unprecedented India-Australia Bilateral Virtual Summit, nine crucial documents have been announced or signed during the summit on June 4 that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison. This is the first virtual bilateral summit held by PM Modi.
READ | Congress Now Demands 'supplementary Budget' Amid COVID; Claims Feb Budget 'irrelevant'
At the virtual summit with PM @ScottMorrisonMP. https://t.co/6JIpZRae21— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020
READ | Pakistan Goes To War With locusts; Imran Khan Wants To 'catch Them & Sell As Chicken Feed'
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Prime Minister Modi 'pioneer of technology in India' as he recalled PM Modi's 'hologram' campaign ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and said that their country may try to use the same hologram technology to conduct further meetings as the world faces new challenges in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Morrison reminisced about the famous 'Modi hug' and expressed his love for the Indian dish 'khichdi' as he interacted with PM Modi in a virtual summit. In the first-ever India-Australia virtual summit, PM Modi and Scott Morrison spoke about strengthening the relations between the two countries, both in terms of diplomacy and trade, and to build trust between partners amid the global Coronavirus crisis.
"So I look forward to this virtual Australia-India summit. I wish I could be there for what has become the famous 'Modi hug'. We had a bit of fun with them (samosas) this weekend. Next time, it'll have to be the Gujarati Khichdi which I know is a keen favourite of yours as you have mentioned to me before, and I would like to try it before I meet you the next time", said PM Scott Morrison in the conclusion of his opening remarks.
To this, PM Modi replied, "Excellency, I am very pleased to have your support. The people of Gujarat must have been really happy when you mentioned Khichdi. There are a lot of Gujarati families who stay in Australia as well and they will be happier. Khichdi is as such a dish found in all corners of India and enjoys huge popularity although it is known in different names"
READ | 'We Look Up To Kerala': Jitendra Awhad Writes To CM Vijayan On Pregnant Elephant's Killing
READ | 'Endless Opportunities': PM Modi-Scott Morrison Address 1st Virtual India-Australia Summit
The Australian PM was to visit India this year which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi and Scott Morrison have met four times during the last one and a half years -- on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Singapore in November 2018, on the sidelines of G20 in Osaka in June 2019, on the margins of G7 Summit in Biarritz in August 2019 and on the margins of East Asia Summit in Bangkok in November 2019.
Australia has been an excellent international partner, supporting India’s global initiatives a number of times such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), CDRI and Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI). Australia supports India’s membership of an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In the recent past, Australia supported our membership for Australia Group, and Wassenaar Arrangement and favours India’s membership of NSG.