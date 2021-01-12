PM Modi Seeks Constant Vigil As Bird Flu Outbreak Spread To 10 States; Alerts Others Too

With the outbreak of bird flu now in 10 states of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure that local administration keeps a constant vigil near places like water bodies, zoos and poultry farms. PM Modi said that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem in which District Magistrates will have a key role.

"I request that Chief Ministers of all affected states, through the medium of Chief Secretaries, should guide the District Magistrates. The states where bird flu has not been found, there also the governments should be vigilant," he said at a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers held to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country.

"All states and local administrations should keep a constant vigil near water bodies, zoos, poultry markets, poultry farms, etc so that information about illness among birds is received on priority," he said. "The situation can be better assessed by timely sending samples to laboratories for testing of bird flu," he said, adding with this even local administration will be able to act fast.

He expressed hope that through proper coordination between Forest, Health and Animal Husbandry Departments, "we will be able to overcome this challenge soon".

Bird flu spreads to 10 states

Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra on Monday confirmed bird flu cases, adding to the list of seven states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh which had already reported avian deaths due to the disease. While states announced several measures including mass culling of poultry, ban on live birds markets and restriction on chicken and related food materials, the Centre asked them not to close mandis or impede the sales of poultry products.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh said there have been no scientific reports on the transmission of bird flu to humans and consumers should not be scared. The Centre also directed states to maintain adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. Officials also tried to allay fears of those consuming poultry products, saying there is no risk of infection from fully cooked chicken, or boiled and cooked eggs as the virus cannot withstand high temperatures.

(With agency inputs)