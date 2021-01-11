Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of Series-deciding 4th Test In Brisbane With Dislocated Thumb

Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test match that gets underway at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday after suffering a blow to his left thumb on Day 3 of the recently-concluded third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb.

What's next for Ravindra Jadeja?

The Saurashtra all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

Ravindra Jadeja's unavailability for the series-decider at the Gabba has been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

How did Jadeja get injured?

The Gujarat cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. Jaddu remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. He did not take the field during Australia's second innings either and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle had informed that the southpaw was taken for scans to assess any injury.

Team India's injury list in the ongoing Test series

Ravindra Jadeja joins Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, and KL Rahul in the list of players who suffered serious injuries and were ruled out for the remainder of the series. While Shami broke his wrist in the first Test, Umesh injured his calf in the second Test and Rahul sprained his wrist during training ahead of the ongoing contest.

Apart from the Gujarat cricketer, number six batsman Hanuma Vihari who was the star of India's second innings has been ruled out of the next Test with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.

