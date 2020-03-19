PM Modi Shares Health Mantra With Nation, Advises Citizens To Take Precautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic. During his address, the Prime Minister advised the nation to take proper precautions to avoid getting infected from COVID-19 and advised them to stay home for a few weeks.



WATCH: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on #coronavirus situation. (courtesy: DD) https://t.co/hHHygEdqEE — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

During his address to the nation, the Prime Minister also gave a mantra to the nation. " During such pandemic, only one mantra works, 'World is healthy when we are healthy," the Prime Minister said.

"It is wrong to think that nothing can happen to you. One can't roam around markets and feel everything is ok. In the coming few weeks, only leave your home if it is essential. Government services, Hospitals, Media will have to carry on others don't need to leave home until and unless it is necessary," the Prime Minister added.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 4th death, PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 189. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

READ | Emergency SAARC fund proposed by PM Modi operationalised: MEA

READ | Mamata Banerjee calls for govt and private hospitals' meet amidst Coronavirus outbreak