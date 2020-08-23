PM Modi Shares Beautiful Video Of His Bond With Peacocks From His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a heartwarming video on Instagram highlighting a series of stunning mornings that he has spent with peacocks at his residence coupled with a beautiful poem in Hindi.

In the montage, the PM can be seen surrounded by peacocks, who have become his routine companions in the Lok Kalyan Marg complex. The video shows how the baby peacocks have bonded with PM Modi, comfortable enough to eat directly from his hand. The peacocks can also be seen regularly following him around when he is exercising or is out on his early-morning walks.

One with nature

At his residence in New Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg, PM Modi has also placed Chabootras — tower-like structures found in rural India where birds can make their nests. Here's the video that the PM shared with a glimpse of him on his daily walks, and from his home office:

Modi and Environment — an unbreakable bond:

PM Modi has written two books on the environment. Convenient Action: Gujarat's Response to Challenges of Climate Change and Convenient Action- Continuity for Change highlight environmental conservation and his vision for creating a more impactful society with a specific focus on Gujarat's conservatory challenges, while he was the chief minister of the State.

In the books, PM Modi detailed issue of climate change and talked about the need for immediate intervention and building a system similar to 'climate justice', where he linked human value systems with the fight against climate change.

A book of poetry titled ‘Aankh Aa Dhanya Che’ specifically about nature was also penned about the PM.

Other notable mentions are when PM Modi pioneered the launch of International Solar Alliance to harness solar energy for a better future. PM also appeared on the show Man Versus Wild where he highlighted India’s ethos of living in harmony with nature. As CM, Shri Modi ensured Gujarat was among the first states in India and the world to have a climate change department.

