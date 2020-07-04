PM Modi Shares Pictures Of His 'Sindhu Puja' At Nimu On The Banks Of Indus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share some lighter moments of his Friday's surprise visit to Leh. He had performed a 'Sindhu Puja' on the banks of the River Indus at Nimu and said he "prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity of our nation".

Performed Sindhu Puja in Nimu yesterday.



Prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of our nation. pic.twitter.com/AEoWGzmg4b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi performed the traditional ‘Sindhu Darshan’ puja upon his arrival at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0kuqPWpg9H — BJP (@BJP4India) July 4, 2020

PM visits Leh

PM Modi on Friday visited the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh. He addressed the soldiers and reviewed the situation along the border. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

His visit comes as a major move amid growing border tensions with China. Moreover, in a veiled dig at China, PM Modi stated that the era of expansionism is over as he addressed the personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu – located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh.

Even as the Prime Minister did not name China, Beijing reacted and rejected the statement, adding that it has "through peaceful negotiations" resolved boundary disputes with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries.

