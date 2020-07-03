PM Modi Travels To Leh To Meet Indian Troops, Twitter Thrilled By The "Josh"

The armed conflict between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh has led to the loss of lives on both sides. 20 Indian soldiers were killed at the border conflict only a few weeks ago. With the rising tensions between India and China, Prime Minister Modi decides to boost the morale of Indian troops by arriving at Leh with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

Prime Minister Modi travels to Eastern Ladakh to show his support for troops during the Indo-China border conflict

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Leh at around 9.30 AM IST. PM Modi from one of the forward locations in Nimu, interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. After news of PM Modi's surprise visit to Eastern Ladakh went viral on social media, several netizens took to social media to praise the PM for his support.

Netizens were amazed by the Prime Minister's sudden visit to the troops. Others pointed out that the PM's presence sent a strong message to the armed forces of India and would be great for morale. After learning of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Leh, one netizen asked, "How is the Josh." Check out some netizen reactions to PM Modi's visit to Ladakh.

The presence of the Prime Minister along with the CDS & COAS at the front sends a very strong message to our troops that the leadership will back them to the hilt. This will do wonders for morale. https://t.co/HgJieQzpAR — Tapashish Chakraborty (@TapashishC) July 3, 2020

In 60 years how many times one could see a PM who not just celebrates festival with the Army Jawans but also visits them personally to boost their morale during the peak hours! These stills say alot about why he is a statesman and not just any political leader! https://t.co/le8HQm0K4e — Rahul Sharma 🇮🇳 (@RS_swaraj) July 3, 2020

Honorable Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji made a surprise visit to #Ladakh. He sought briefings on the current on ground situations & preparedness by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu.

Huge moral booster for our Lionhearts positioned at border.💪 pic.twitter.com/UjLzeDI0M0 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 3, 2020

The Prime Minister of India #Modi reaches #Leh today to ask, “ How is the Josh?” pic.twitter.com/SL8Ujc4Hx3 — The BBC (@BabaBakChod) July 3, 2020

In his speech addressing the soldiers at Ladakh, PM Modi said that the age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. He added that history knows that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back. Finally, to boost the morale of his troops, the Prime Minister stated that the weak can never accomplish peace, the brave do.

Modi's visit to Leh came right after the Indian Government banned 59 major Chinese apps. One of the apps banned was the major social networking site TikTok, which is widely used by people in India. These bans were imposed due to digital security concerns amid the conflict with China. Other popular Chinese apps banned by India include UC Browser, Mobile Legends, Clash of Kings, and many more.

