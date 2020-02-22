'Law Is The King Of Kings, Law Is Supreme': PM Modi At International Judicial Conference

While speaking at the International Judicial Conference in Delhi, PM Modi hailed the judicial system in India, reminding people of some iconic judgments that the courts have passed recently. While translating a Sanskrit shloka PM Modi said, "Law is the king of kings, the law is supreme. For thousands of years, such views have made every Indian trust the judicial system of India."

Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Khelo India University Games via video conferencing

"Recently, there have been some important judicial judgments that were a subject of global discussions. Before these judgments, several concerns were being expressed about consequences, but 1.3 billion Indians accepted these judicial verdicts wholeheartedly," said the PM.

Read: PM Modi hands over 'Chadar' for offering at Ajmer Sharif to Muslim clerics' delegation

'Faith of people in judicial system'

PM Modi added that for thousands of years India had progressed using the 'faith' of the people in the law system in India. "This was also the inspiration for our constitution," he stated. PM Modi also evoked Ambedkar and said, "Last year our constitution completed 70 years. The constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it's a vehicle of life."

Read: Trump to discuss CAA, NRC issues with PM Modi during India visit, says senior US official

Addressing an International Judicial Conference in New Delhi. https://t.co/N1gTEcF6fN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2020

Speaking on some of the recent important verdicts, PM Modi said that the country's courts and the Supreme Court have helped progress India further. He called to attention some of the major bills that the Indian judicial system has introduced and said, "Be it for Transgender rights, the Triple Talaq or the rights of the disabled persons, the government has worked with great sensitivity towards such issues."

Read: After PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meets LK Advani along with Aaditya & Sanjay Raut

(With Agency Inputs)