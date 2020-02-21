PM Modi Hands Over 'Chadar' For Offering At Ajmer Sharif To Muslim Clerics' Delegation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah in the coming days. The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures on its Twitter handle of PM Modi handing over the 'chadar' to a delegation from the Ajmer Sharif Sufi shrine. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present on the occasion.

PM @narendramodi handed over a 'Chadar' that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. pic.twitter.com/ZE3MSaWfyD — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 21, 2020

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi later told reporters, "The Prime Minister handed over the chadar to be laid at the dargah on the 808th death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This will be the sixth time that PM Modi has sent the chadar to be offered at Ajmer." The ceremony of 'chadarposhi' will be held on February 25, Naqvi informed.

Delegation of Muslim clerics

Naqvi said that a delegation of Muslim clerics had held a half-hour meeting with PM Modi which was pleasant and informal where the PM wished for prosperity. The delegation included Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Nasheen Syed Nasiruddin Chishti of Dargah Khwaja Saheb Ajmer and Maulana Jeyal Haier of Islamic World Council among others.

