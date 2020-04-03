The Debate
PM Modi Adds Strict Social Distancing Lakshman Rekha To April 5 'Light Vs Corona' Appeal

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically stated that social distancing should be observed strictly while people assemble in their balconies on April 5

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically stated that social distancing should be observed strictly while people assemble in their balconies on April 5 to show the unity of the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

PM Modi insists social distancing a must

"During this time, no one should assemble anywhere outside, not on the roads, on the streets or gullies. Stay indoors or assemble in your balconies. No one should breach the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. This is the only way to break corona's chain", said PM Modi

His caveat comes following what was witnessed after Janta Curfew on March 22, as some people thronged the streets breaching social distancing norms when India was thanking Coronavirus frontliners.

WATCH PM MODI's message here:

