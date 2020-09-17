PM Modi Thanks Bollywood Celebrities For Wishes On 70th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday, saw greetings from across the Indian film industry. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more wished the Prime Minister on his special day with heartfelt messages, throwback pictures, and wishes.

PM Modi acknowledged birthday messages from and also personally thanked them for their wishes. See below —

I look up to my fellow Indians for strength and inspiration. I want to do as much as possible for them. Thanks for the lovely words. https://t.co/5TUte2PNS3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

To serve our great nation and its talented people is an honour. Will continue the efforts to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of our fellow Indians. https://t.co/2JZ6g5utSc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Best wishes to you and your family in growing your kitchen garden. https://t.co/k7iEnwobCg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn https://t.co/XhjliMVHgj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :) https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Gratitude for the wishes @BeingSalmanKhan. Still recall our meeting during that Uttarayan. https://t.co/Pf0PFwfwTN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thank you and please convey my greetings to your brother Mukul. May he always remain happy and healthy. https://t.co/7xAvvD8khI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thank you. Hope your family is doing fine. https://t.co/6nkxLV6DM7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thanks @duttsanjay. I pray for your good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/uQPvOdm3Br — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thankful for your birthday wishes Kangana Ji. https://t.co/oTBRGlVJUh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

BJP celebrates PM Modi’s birthday

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), on the other hand, has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. According to ANI, the party is also undertaking social initiative across the nation during this week-long event. BJP MP Arun Singh also flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

BJP workers celebrated Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday. The party workers had made a cake of 70 kg laddu to celebrate the occasion. Party leader Shyam Jaju also participated in the celebration. In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). As in Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu. They offered laddu to Lord Shiva ahead of his birthday.

