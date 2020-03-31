The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Thanks ONGC For Chipping In Rs 300 Cr To PM CARES Fund As India Battles COVID-19

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked petroleum major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for contributing their employees' two-day salary to PM CARES

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked petroleum major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for contributing their employees' two-day salary to his coronavirus relief fund. The PSU on Monday said it was contributing an amount of Rs 300 crore to PM CARES Fund, which includes part of its CSR fund and employee contribution.

PM Modi on Twitter said that oil and gas PSUs are not only energising India's growth trajectory but also contributing to ensure the country's good health amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | BIG: Johnson & Johnson Plans Coronavirus Vaccine Human Test; Gives Emergency Use Timeline

ONGC's resolve

In a video statement on Twitter, ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker said the company gave Rs 300 crore from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds while the company employees contributed two days’ salary, totalling Rs 16 crore, to the fund. He also said that ONGC is maintaining oil and gas production while practising social distancing, something advocated by the government to curb COVID-19 transmission.

READ | COVID-19: Meenakshi Lekhi Donates To PM CARES Fund, Urges People To Follow Suit & Tag Her

Other firms chip in

Many state-run petroleum companies have come forward to contribute to PM CARES. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has chipped in Rs 255 crore while privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has pledged Rs 175 crore. Several private sector firms have also been joining the growing number of list of companies donating to PM CARES.

READ | Reliance Industries Donates Rs. 500 Crores To PM-CARES Fund

PM CARES Fund

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously.

READ | COVID-19: Indian Companies Support Coronavirus Fight; Make Big Pledges To PM CARES Fund

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
COVID-19 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA
Hiraben Modi
PM MODI'S MOTHER DONATES RS 25,000
K. T. Rama Rao
KTR: 'NO CONFIRMED NUMBERS YET'
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL