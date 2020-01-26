PM Modi Thanks Maldives President Solih For Republic Day Wishes

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Sunday extended Republic Day wishes to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'friendly people of India'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Maldives president for his Republic Day greetings, saying India cherished the deep-rooted friendship with the country. He also spoke about how this friendship was benefitting people of both nations.

Thank you the greetings on India’s #RepublicDay, President @ibusolih.



It is a matter of immense delight that friendship between India and Maldives is getting even stronger, benefitting the people of our nations. https://t.co/uLBTDy81iM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

He also thanked Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his Republic Day wishes.

Thank you PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for the #RepublicDay wishes.



India cherishes the deep rooted friendship with Sri Lanka. @PresRajapaksa https://t.co/qrNKY3e4dc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also received a telephone call today from Prime Minister of Israel, his Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's Prime Minister extended his warmest greetings to the Prime Minister and the citizens of India on the eve of India's 71st Republic Day.

India celebrates 71st Republic Day

The Republic Day celebrations started in New Delhi in the presence of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is the Chief Guest in this year's celebrations. The parade saw India display the pride of its armed forces mixed with the cultural extravagance of the Indian States. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial near India Gate, and the President arrived with the chief guest.

The Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade Second-in-Command.

(With Agency Inputs)