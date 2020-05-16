Last Updated:

'More Power To India-US Friendship': PM Modi Thanks Donald Trump For Donating Ventilators

PM Narendra Modi not only thanked Donald Trump for sending ventilators but also noted that it is essential for nations across the world to “work together".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 thanked US President Donald Trump for sending ventilators and also noted that it is essential for nations across the world to “work together”. While wishing “more power” to US-India friendship, PM Modi said that the deadly coronavirus outbreak is being combatted “collectively”. He also said that the nation’s leaders shall come together and maximise their efforts to make the world “healthier” and eradicate the novel virus that has now infected over 4.6 million people in 213 countries and killed 308,654 people.

‘Friends in India’

Earlier today, Donald Trump had announced that the US would send ventilators to “friends in India”. Reaffirming his stance of supporting the nation and PM Modi, the US President said, “We stand with India”. Trump even briefed that both nations are currently joining efforts to derive a vaccine for the COVID-19 disease. As of May 16, India has recorded 85,940 cases that are more than that of China, where it had originated. The death toll in the nation has mounted to 2,753. Meanwhile, US is topping the world with most COVID-19 cases and deaths with 1,484,285 infected people and 88,507 fatalities.

