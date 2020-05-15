'Reforms Will Boost Farmers Income': PM Modi Welcomes Part 3 Of FM's Economic Package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for greater support to the agriculture sector and proposed reforms on Friday. Unveiling the third tranche of a massive stimulus package pledged by PM Modi to rescue the Indian economy from the devastating fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announced 11 measures for the agriculture and allied activities which includes a Rs 1 lakh crore package for developing farm infrastructure and introduced measures to reform governance.

In a tweet, PM Modi said the measures announced will help the rural economy and farmers, fishermen, animal husbandry and dairy sectors. He said the proposed legislative reforms in agriculture will boost the income of farmers.

I welcome today’s measures announced by FM @nsitharaman. They will help the rural economy, our hardworking farmers, fishermen, the animal husbandry and dairy sectors. I specially welcome reform initiatives in agriculture, which will boost income of farmers. #AatmaNirbharDesh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2020

READ | Amit Shah Lauds 'unprecedented Assistance' Given To Farmers In Phase 3 Of Economic Package

Part 3 of the stimulus

The Centre rolled out its third tranche of economic measures with 11 announcements on Friday. Nirmala Sitharaman announced 11 measures — of which eight of them focused on strengthening infrastructure, capacities, and building better logistics in agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry, while the rest three pertained to governance and administrative reforms.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases At 81970; Centre Rolls Out 11 Agricultural Reforms

Agri reforms

Agricultural reforms included rolling out schemes to finance farming infrastructure, micro food enterprises, fishermen, animal health, dairy infrastructure, herbal cultivation, bee-keeping, and food supply chain management. The other three measures included an amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Central law for Agriculture marketing reforms and e-trading of agriculture produce.

READ | From Horticulture To Beekeeping: Here Are Measures To Boost Infra In Farm & Allied Sectors

READ | FM Announces Amendment To Essential Commodities Act, Farm Market To Be Liberalised