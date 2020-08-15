PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For Extending Wishes On India's 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for extending their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 12, 2020. Several world leaders including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished India on the occasion, evoking their partnership and shared value.

Earlier today, Netanyahu shared a picture of him with PM Modi while extending his wishes to the people of India, saying “you have so much to be proud of”. The Prime Minister thanked Netanyahu and Israelis for their wishes and said that Netanyahu’s “special affection” for the friendly nation is “clearly visible”, adding that India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel.

Morrison wished PM Modi and India on Independence Day and said that the deep friendship and partnership between the two countries is founded on trust, respect and shared values. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude towards the Australian counterpart for the wishes and seconded Morrison on the aspect of trust and shared value.

Fully agree with what my friend, PM Morrison says about India-Australia friendship. May it keep growing in the years to come and, contribute to world peace and progress. https://t.co/HMkihp9HHF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

Thanks Rajapaksa brothers

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also extended their wishes in separate tweets as the former said that it is even more important to cherish the freedom and independence of our nations in these challenging times. PM Modi thanked the leaders, saying India remains committed to the special bonds of friendship it shares with Sri Lanka.

The people of India cherish the Independence Day greetings from their Sri Lankan sisters and brothers.



Thank you President @GotabayaR. May our nations keep working together for the benefit of our citizens. https://t.co/v6Sz3M38dw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

Other foreign leaders whom PM Modi thanked on Twitter for their wishes include the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lyonchhen, and Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli. Solih said that India remains a beacon of hope all over the world for its democratic values and contributions to peace and progress. PM Modi thanked him for the kind words and asserted that the friendship between India and Maldives will continue to contribute to the development of the Indian Ocean region and a healthy planet.

Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan for your good wishes and your prayers! We also thank Their Majesties and the Bhutanese people for the unique and time tested friendship between India and Bhutan. https://t.co/t7VCwxEc37 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

