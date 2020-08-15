PM Modi On Women's Health: "Centre Distributed 5 Crore Sanitary Pads At Re.1 Each"

Addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday, announced that the Centre's Janaushadi Kendra had distributed 5 crore sanitary pads to poor women at cost of Re.1 each. He said that the government had always worried about women's health and wanted to prevent malnutrition among young girls. He further said that the Centre would soon fix the minimum age for girls' marriage and that a committee was already analysing it.

PM Modi's full 74th Independence Day speech: Mega announcements, updates on vaccine & J&K

PM Modi: "5 crore sanitary pads distributed"

"This government always worries about the health of poor women. In Janaushadi Kendra, we decided to distribute sanitary pads for Re. 1. In a very short span of time, 6000 Janaudshadi centers have worked in distributing 5 crore sanitary pads to poor women. Moreover, to prevent malnutrition in girl children, we have constituted a committee to fix the minimum age for marriage. Once we get the report, decisions to fix the minimum age for their marriage will be taken."

हमने जन-औषधि केंद्र के अंदर एक रूपये में sanitary pads पहुंचाने के लिए बहुत बड़ा काम किया है।



6 हजार जन-औषधि केंद्रों में करीब 5 करोड़ से ज्‍यादा sanitary pads हमारी गरीब महिलाओं तक पहुंच चुके हैं। #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/civE35aBCT — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2020

PM Modi's speech highlights

In his seventh consecutive Independence day speech, PM Modi spoke about an array of topics ranging from Coronavirus vaccine to resuming elections in Jammu-Kashmir. A year after the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said that the delimitation process is underway in the valley, and once it is done, J&K will have elections. Apart from J&K's polls, he announced the deployment of NCC cadets to 173 border and coastal districts, launch of a National Digital Health Mission under which health IDs will be given to everyone and updated on the 3 COVID-19 vaccines in their testing phases - a blueprint for mass production and then distribution is ready.

Talking about India's neighbours, he said "from LoC to LAC" Indian soldiers have given a befitting reply to those who challenged the country's sovereignty and lauded India's boosted bilateral ties. Connecting India's over six lakh villages with optical fiber network within the next 1000 days, 'Make in India' to 'Make for World', foundation to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and 5 crore subsidized sanitary pads' distribution ewere some of the other topics the PM Modi touched upon. Celebrations were muted amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic with only 4000 invitees attending adhering to all social-distancing protocols.

Committee set up to deliberate on minimum marriage age of women: PM Modi