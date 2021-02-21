PM Modi To Address Meeting Of BJP National Office-bearers In Delhi With Polls Closing In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP's national office-bearers in the capital on Sunday. The meeting will be held at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convention centre from 10 am to 5 pm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," a BJP release said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and also address it. Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges and state chief's will also participate in the party meeting.

The key BJP meeting gains significance in light of the upcoming assembly elections in several states due this year, with the saffron party intensifying its rallies and launching various development projects in poll-bound states.

A year full of key elections

Most high-octane elections are likely to be witnessed in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will fight to regain power in the state amid tough challenges posed by the Opposition BJP, which has expressed confidence in sweeping the polls with more than 300 seats.

In the south, BJP and its ally AIADMK are looking to strengthen its hold in Tamil Nadu with Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Its neighbouring territory of Puducherry will also go for polls this year, but the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government is already on the brink of collapse, having lost the majority after four of its MLAs resigned from the party. Puducherry Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has now ordered a floor test to be conducted in the Assembly on February 22.

Aiming to conquer the final southern frontier, BJP has pitted its top national leaders to be part of election rallies in Kerala, where Left CM Pinarayi Vijayan holds fort. While BJP has no footprint in Kerala, there is an intense poll battle between the Left (LDF) and Congress (UDF).

Assembly elections in the said states are due in April-May this year.

