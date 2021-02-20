BJP Launches 'Slow-Gaan-Pishi Jao' Slogan Against TMC's 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

Hours after the BJP challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to announce her candidature from Nandigram alone if she is confident of winning from that constituency, the saffron party has released a 'Slow-Gaan' to TMC's campaign slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay" - Bengal wants its own daughter. Using an anti-communist tune from Italy, the song reiterated calls of Pishi Jao while the tweets made by the BJP leaders said Bangla Didir Theke Mukti Chay - meaning "Bengalis want to get rid of Didi".

Tweets from BJP

A tune from Communist Italy, sung to protest against atrocities, echoes once again in West Bengal as people stand up to the injustices of the ruling dispensation.



Our ideologies may differ, but the language of protest always rings true.#BanglaDidirThekeMuktiChay #PishiJao pic.twitter.com/32KN4395h6 — BJP (@BJP4India) February 20, 2021

For those simply interested in releasing slogans, in true Bangla style, here is a “Slow Gaan”...#BanglaDidirThekeMuktiChay#PishiJao pic.twitter.com/PtBerK411s — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2021

Earlier in the day, in an attempt to corner the incumbent chief minister, several BJP leaders asked Mamata Banerjee to announce her candidature from Nandigram alone constituency which is a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari - ex-confidante of Mamata Banerjee, but now a BJP leader.

Mamata Banerjee on January 18 had declared in a public rally that she would contest election from Nandigram, however, moments later she said she will contest from Nandigram and Bhawanipore both. Bhawanipore being her stronghold and Nandigram to challenge Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari upped the ante by proclaiming that he will defeat Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 50,000 votes or else he will quit politics. He went on to state that he will ensure victory for BJP regardless of who contests the elections from BJP in Nandigram.

The West Bengal Battle

It remains pertinent to see if Mamata Banerjee makes it official about the Nandigram fight to set a direct faceoff with ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari who was the former Nandigram MLA before switching allegiance to BJP. Adhikari has also been the mastermind of the Nandigram agitation in 2007 which led to the collapse of nearly three and a half decades of Left rule and the political dynamics shifting in favour of TMC thereafter.

The situation in the run-up to the West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence. West Bengal, where CM Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, while TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits. However, the exodus from TMC with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP may also become a major hindrance for the ruling party.

