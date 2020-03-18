Thane Resident Thanks PM Modi For Rescuing Daughter Stuck In Italy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

A Thane resident on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's rescue operations to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Italy due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sujay Kadam's daughter had travelled to Milan, Italy on February 4, to pursue master studies but her college was shut due to the pandemic and she was left stranded.

On March 15, a special Air India flight had rescued 211 Indian students stranded in Italy amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. In his open letter, Kadam wrote, "I don't have any words how its a memorable happy moment of my life. Grateful to the people who work in Indian Embassy Milan Italy and the person who has been taken care including the Air India crew member and its hospital staff. Hats off to the Indian Central govt. especially to our Prime Minister." (sic)

Govt rescues 218 Indian citizens from Italy

In the wake of Coronavirus concerns, a special Air India flight carrying 218 Indian citizens who were stranded in Italy, arrived in India on Sunday. As per reports, the flight also had seven compassionate cases.

Post their landing in Delhi, the batch of 218 evacuees from Milan were shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla isolation camp for 14 days. "All the 218 evacuees from Milan are being taken to our quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area. They will be there for over a fortnight as per quarantine procedures," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Consulate in Milan posted pictures of the people in the flight and thanked the Air India's team and the Italian authorities for the cooperation. Earlier, Air India had announced the cancellation of all flights to Kuwait and Italy till April 30.

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 152. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 182,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 7,174 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.