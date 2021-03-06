PM Modi To Head Panel To Commemorate 75 Yrs Of India's Independence; Sonia, CJI Included

The Centre on Friday set up a 259-member high-level national committee, which will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. The members of this panel would include former President Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 Chief Ministers, artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union Ministers and several governors.

Panel to commemorate 75 yrs of India's independence

A statement issued by the government said, "The government has now constituted a national committee under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of India with 259 members, for which a gazette notification has been issued today."

Despite the regular political differences between the Centre and the Opposition including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati will also be a part of this 259-member panel formed by the government. The panel includes dignitaries and eminent citizens from all walks of life.

According to the statement by the Union Minister of Culture, the high-level committee formed by the central government will provide policy direction and guidelines for the formation of programmes for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, at the national and international levels.

The celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, on March 12, 2021, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi. In order to discuss modalities relating to preparatory activities for the celebrations, the high-level committee will hold its first meeting on March 8, according to the statement.

Earlier, a National Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been constituted for the 75 years independence celebrations. A Committee of Secretaries has also been set up for this purpose.

(With PTI inputs)