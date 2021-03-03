PM Narendra Modi addresses webinar on budget announcements for Higher Education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a webinar on budget announcements for the higher education sector. PM Modi spoke about "up-gradation, innovation, employability and skill development" in the country. While extending his greetings to the members present in the webinar, PM Modi said, "many great greetings to all the experts associated with important fields including education, skill and research. Today, this churn is taking place at a time when the country is moving fast towards the transformation that gives direction to its personal and intellectual talent. Even before the budget and before the new education policy, there was an opportunity to take advice from the public. Now, even at the time of its implementation, we got the chance to interact."

PM says 'new education policies should be implemented soon'

Speaking at the webinar, Modi asserted, "For a self-reliant India, the youth of the country need self-confidence and it will come only when the youth has complete trust in their knowledge and skills. They will feel self-reliant when they realize that their studies are completed and they are giving the skill to the job. A new national education policy has been created with this thinking. Now, we have to work fast to implement the new national education policy from pre-nursery to PhD as soon as possible. If it had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we must speed up now."

Hailing the budget, PM said "if there is an important issue after health in this budget, then it is education, scheme, research and innovation. Better synergy has become the need of our country. Keeping this in mind, a provision of Glue-Grant was made, under which necessary mechanisms are being prepared in 4 cities. The emphasis that has been given in this budget on skill development, upgrading and apprenticeship will take the higher education system to the par. This has led to an increase in entrepreneur and employability capacity. Due to these efforts, today India has entered the top 3 countries in the matter of scientific publication."

Also Read: PM Modi Addresses Maritime India Summit 2021; Hails Nation's Commitment To Blue Economy

Also Read: PM Modi Hails Gujarat Victory, Says 'people Firmly With BJP's Idea Of Development'

Contribution of daughters in Research and Development is increasing: PM

We have also reached the top 3 in terms of PhD and research, PM informed. Talking about the development in the research sector, Modi briefed that India has reached the top 50 innovative countries of the world in the Global Innovation Index and is steadily improving. He added "there is an increase in the contribution of daughters in Research and Development (RnD). Now, the focus is on the incubation centre."

Highlighting the efforts made by the Government of India to improve the innovation sector of the country, PM Modi said "More than 35,000 startups are nurtured through National Development Innovations and Harnessing. Under National Super Computing, three supercomputers namely Param Shivaye, Param Shakti, and Param Brahma have been installed at IIT Kharagpur, BHU, IISER Pune. There are plans to install such supercomputers in a dozen institutes of the country this year. It is important to talk about all these works today because it shows the vision of the government and the approach of the government. "

GOI has made several reforms for development in the education sector

Reminding people about India's legacy towards education, PM Narendra Modi in Sanskrit said, "Education is money which can only be increased by sharing. That is why, Vidya Daan is Vidya Dharma." PM added, "With this thought, be it space or atomic energy, many such gates are being opened for the youth of the country. For the first time, the country has got systems related to metallurgy. This will greatly improve our research and RnD. A huge reform has been made with the help of geo special data. Now, space data and space-based technology have been discovered for the youth of the country. Our aim is to get the most out of these reforms. Also, the National Institutional Access has received maximum attention in this budget."

PM Modi informed "for the first time, the Research Foundation is being built. A provision of Rs 50,000 crore has been made for it. The budget shows a 100 percent contribution to research related to biotechnology. The role of RnD is administrative in this sector. In order to double farmers' income, the people who are engaged in the research of biotechnology are very much expected to work for the betterment of the agricultural sector. While concluding his speech, PM said that "now, we should not debate on the budget. Instead, we should talk about, how the road map should look like, how decisions should be taken? hurdles in the implementation should be discussed."

Also Read: 'Publicity Stunt': Trinamool Asks EC To Remove PM's Photo From COVID Vaccine Certificates

Also Read: BJP Breaks Silence On Talk That Sourav Ganguly Will Attend PM Modi's March 7 Kolkata Rally