PM Modi To Inaugurate Infosys Made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan In Jhajjar Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate the 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi. The Vishram Sadan has been established by the Infosys Foundation. The PM will attend the event via video conferencing at 10:30 am and will address the inauguration.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will address the occasion along with Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy. The 806-bedded Vishram Sadan, which has been built as part of Infosys’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, will be inaugurated at the event. The area will provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the cancer patients at the hospital, as per the release.

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the PMO release stated. The NCI in Jhajjar is dedicated towards cancer care and is an integral part of AIIMS. The institute hosts 710 patient care beds for the prevention, treatment, research and education of cancer.

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport

On Wednesday, PM Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh near Lord Buddha's Parinirvana. The airport is intended to enhance tourism on the Buddhist circuit. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, notable monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Cambodia, and ambassadors from several nations attended the inauguration ceremony and took part in an event commemorating 'Abhidhamma Day' at Mahaparinirvana Temple. The tourist department also announced that it will be hosting a tourism promoting event in Kushinagar as part of Abhidhamma Day celebration.

PM Modi began his tour to Uttar Pradesh by inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport, followed by a programme at the Buddhist site of Mahaparinirvana stupa and temple. He also visited the exhibition of Ajanta fresco paintings, Buddhist Sutra calligraphy, and Buddhist artefacts. Later, he laid the foundation for Rajkiya Medical College, followed by the foundation for 12 other development projects worth Rs 180 crore.

(Image: Twitter)