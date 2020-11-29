PM Modi To Interact With 3 Teams Involved In COVID-19 Vaccine Development On Monday

After successfully conducting his 'Covid Vaccine Yatra' and interacting with India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with three teams involved in the vaccine development via video conference on Monday.

According to an official statement of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will interact with the teams of the Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy's, who are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. "Tomorrow, on November 30, 2020, PM Narendra Modi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's," PMO tweeted.

PM's Covid Vaccine Yatra

Yesterday, PM Modi visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune where he took stock of the vaccine development personally. He had also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. There he was briefed by the Bharat Biotech founder and chairman Krishna Ella and other scientists about development in this regard.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, PM Modi had said that in order to be administered to the Indian citizens, the COVID-19 vaccine will have to meet all necessary scientific criteria while emphasizing that the government will have to work together at all levels to ensure that the vaccination drive remained smooth, systematic and sustained.

While interacting with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs, PM Modi specified that as the vaccine research nears the final stages, it is essential for the government to closely monitor the development and maintain contacts with all stakeholders. He also discussed the modalities of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration process during the meeting.

