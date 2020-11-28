'PM Modi's Visit Served As A Great Inspiration For The Team': Bharat Biotech In Hyderabad

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, the manufacturing facility said that the PM’s visit served as a “great inspiration” for the team. PM Modi is on a three-city tour to review the status of COVID-19 vaccine. On November 29, he personally reviewed the development of the indigenous vaccine COVAXIN and hailed the scientists for their progress in the trials.

Bharat Biotech, in a statement, said, “The Prime Minister’s visit served as a great inspiration to our team, and further reinforces our commitment towards scientific discovery, solving public health issues, and the nation’s fight against COVID-19”.

“Covaxin is Indian’s first indigenous vaccine undergoing Phase III clinical trials as of now. It is the first, largest, and the only efficacy trial in the developing world, involving a large number of volunteers across 25 sites. The Covaxin Phase III trial is being conducted across India with 26,000 patients. The vaccine will be produced in one-of-its-kind Biosafety Level 3 production facility in the world,” the statement added.

An extremely memorable day for Bharat Biotech to have Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri PM Narendra Modi, visit our campus. He commended BBIL’s efforts towards COVAXIN and congratulated the progress COVAXINᵀᴹ thus far. pic.twitter.com/Dy1VQhdZl0 — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) November 28, 2020

PM Modi’s visit to Bharat Biotech

PM Modi visited the Biotech facility in Genome Valley of Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad and reviewed the development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. He was briefed by the Bharat Biotech founder and chairman Krishna Ella and other scientists about development in this regard. In a tweet, PM Modi had said that the pharmaceutical company is working closely with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress.

At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress. pic.twitter.com/C6kkfKQlbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-city tour to review the status of COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi began his tour with a visit to Zydus Cadila's plant in Changodar Industrial Estate, over 20 km from Ahmedabad. From Ahmedabad, PM Modi flew to Hyderabad, where he visited Bharat Biotech’s facilities. The PM drove down to the plant from the Hakimpet Air Force States, where he arrived around 1pm from Ahmedabad and was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, PM Modi had said that in order to be administered to the Indian citizens, the COVID-19 vaccine will have to meet all necessary scientific criteria while emphasising that the government will have to work together at all levels to ensure that the vaccination drive remained smooth, systematic and sustained. While interacting with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs, PM Modi specified that as the vaccine research nears the final stages, it is essential for the government to closely monitor the development and maintain contacts with all stakeholders. He also discussed the modalities of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration process during the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)

