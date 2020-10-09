PM Modi To Launch Physical Distribution Of Property Cards Under SVAMITVA Scheme On Oct 11

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' scheme through video conferencing. SVAMITVA (Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) scheme is a new initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. It aims to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties.

The statement from the Prime Minister's office mentioned that the beneficiaries of the scheme are from 763 villages across six states including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand, and two from Karnataka.

"Beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of the Property Cards within one day - Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of Property Card, so it will take a month's time," PMO said.

PM Modi is also stated to interact with some of the beneficiaries during the event. The survey shall be done across the country in a phase-wise manner over the period of four years (2020 -2024)

READ: Ram Vilas Paswan no more: PM Modi, President Kovind mourn loss of a 'true visionary'

Objectives of the schemes

The scheme will bring financial stability to the citizens in rural India by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. It will also help in the creation of accurate land records for rural planning. Determination of property tax, which would accrue to the GPs directly in states where it is devolved or else, add to the state exchequer.

The scheme will further boost the creation of survey infrastructure and GIS maps that can be leveraged by any department for their use. The scheme is for surveying the land parcels in the rural inhabited areas using Drone technology.

READ: Modi govt committed to fulfilling Paswan's commitments towards welfare of poor, development of Bihar: Amit Shah