PM Modi To Receive The CERAWeek Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award On March 5

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. He will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Thursday.

The event will be virtually held between March 1-5 and is considered the world's premier annual energy platform. CERAWeek is held in Houston annually and was founded in 1983 by Daniel Yergin. The conference recognises :

the commitment of leadership to the future of global energy and the environment

affordability and environmental stewardship

and for offering solutions and policies for energy access

PM Modi To Visit Bangladesh On March 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26 for two days marking the first foreign visit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as confirmed by the External Affairs Ministry. Currently, EAM Dr S Jaishankar is in the South Asian country, who arrived in Dhaka on Thursday. Jaishankar has already met with Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen where both discussed the bilateral relations and noted the “steady” progress during the pandemic.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip across the globe, the Prime Minister maintained diplomatic ties with various nations through the virtual summit. PM Modi will be taking part in the South Asian country's birth centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and holding a discussion with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

