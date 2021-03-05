Jailed Activist Akhil Gogoi To Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections In Assam: Sources

In the latest development, peasant activist & Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi will fight the upcoming Assembly elections from Assam, as per sources. Akhil Gogoi, who is currently lodged in jail and is facing UAPA charges, will contest polls from the Sivasagar constituency. The Raijor Dal president was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December 2019 in connection with his role in the anti-CAA protests that resulted in violence in Assam. He had filed a bail petition in the top court after his plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court last year. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases—March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

SC rejects bail for Akhil Gogoi

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Assam-based peasants' activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state. In light of the allegations leveled against Gogoi, a Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana denied his bail plea and suggested him to file an application again in the future. "Cannot consider bail in light of the allegations as of now. Maybe later you can file an application. Let the trial proceed. Courts have started functioning now," the Bench said while denying Gogoi's petition. The High Court denied bail to Gogoi in connection with a case registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UAPA. His offenses include conspiracy and support to a terrorist organisation.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday, lashed out at Akhil Gogoi, calling him 'BJP's B-Team'. Stating that the AJP-Raijor Dal will split the Muslim votes, thereby benefitting BJP, he said that the AIUDF-Congress alliance will defeat both BJP & AJP-Rajori Dal. "Akhil Gogoi was like my brother, he took my help. At that time I was not communal, but now he says I'm communal. Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi (AJP-Raijor Dal) are working in minority areas and not in majority areas. When Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they will win 20 seats in the minority area, we were confused. But now we know, they (AJP-Raijor Dal) are working as B Team of BJP. They will divide Muslim votes thereby benefitting BJP, but we are not scared of AJP or Raijor Dal, they are three months old party," said Ajmal speaking to Republic TV. Akhil Gogoi, an activist who is currently in jail over anti-CAA protest involvement, has termed AIUDF 'communal' in an open letter and has opted to not contest polls himself.

Akhil Gogoi was a leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad, a peasant group in Assam. The All Assam Students Union and the KMSS had spearheaded protests against the CAA in the state, which subsequently slowed down due to the class 10 board examinations and Covid-19 brought it to a halt. Fresh agitation against the CAA was launched by various organisations in Assam on December 2020, demanding the repeal of the legislation. The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities - Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

