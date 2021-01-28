PM Modi To Virtually Address World Economic Forum's Davos Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday via video conferencing, where he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, India's reform trajectory, technology and will also interact with the CEOs during the event. PM Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that he will be addressing the summit. More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session. The ongoing summit was also attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 25.

Will be addressing the @wef’s #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range subjects relating to India’s reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2021

The Davos Dialogues agenda has marked the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset Initiative in the post-COVID world. The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders. WEF's Davos 2020 summit was the last major global event that took place before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world.

The Forum has scheduled an extraordinary annual meeting in Singapore, that will be held between May 13 and 16 his year. The decision was taken considering the situation after the COVID-19 outbreak in Asia and Europe. In 2022, the Forum is expected to be able to convene again face-to-face in Davos.

On January 19, the Founder and executive chairman of WEF Klaus Schwab had said that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems have been growing stronger around the world. "Rebuilding trust and increasing global cooperation are crucial to fostering innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery. This unique meeting will be an opportunity for leaders to outline their vision and address the most important issues of our time, such as the need to accelerate job creation and to protect the environment", he had added.

The venue of the event changes

The WEF summit is an annual event held at the ski resort of Davos in Switzerland, which sees the participation of world leaders, politicians, economists, and business leaders every year. However, the organizers of the Forum in Davos, Switzerland later changed their planned venue, announcing it will take place in Singapore in May, giving a sign that the COVID-19 crisis has played havoc with planning.

