PM Modi Likely To Virtually Address World Economic Forum On Jan 28; Xi Jinping To Attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday, January 28, via video conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also address the forum virtually.

The WEF 2021 will be organised from January 26 to 29 at Davos in Switzerland, on the theme "The Great Reset" representing a commitment to jointly build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable, and resilient future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address the World Economic Forum on 28th January, via video conference.



Chinese President Xi Jinping to also address the forum.

(file photo) pic.twitter.com/wX5gCEjlN5 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

READ | WTO Members Laud India's 'active Efforts' To Improve Trade And Economic Environment

Over 1,500 businesses, government, and civil society leaders from more than 70 countries and regions will attend the online meeting. The meeting will be organised both in-person and virtually connecting key global leaders with a multi-stakeholder network in 400 cities around the world for a progressive dialogue driven by the younger generation.

In addition to this, the Forum has scheduled an extraordinary meeting in Singapore, that will be held between May 13 and 16 his year. The decision was taken considering the situation after the COVID-19 outbreak in Asia and Europe. In 2022, the Forum expects to be able to convene again face to face in Davos.

READ | PM Modi Says 'fight Against COVID Shared Effort' As Mauritius PM Thanks For Vaccine Supply

WTO members praise India

Earlier this month, members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) lauded India's efforts to improve trade and economic environment since 2015 at the final session of India's 7th Trade Policy Review (TPR) of India held in Geneva, Switzerland. Ambassador Sunanta Kangvalkulkij of Thailand, the Discussant for India's TPR, appreciated India's efforts and commitment towards the exercise in her concluding remarks. She further noted the interest shown by the WTO Membership in India's review and commended the steps taken by India in the last 5 years on various economic issues.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Surprised At Indian Economy's 'V-shaped Recovery'

READ | PM Modi Hails 'accomplishments' Of India's Daughters On National Girl Child Day

Image Credits: AP