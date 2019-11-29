PM Modi, Uddhav Like Brothers; Centre Has A Responsibility Towards Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

With Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Maharashtra CM on Thursday, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said that the politics in Maharashtra will now follow the guidance and path set by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The editorial also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray are like brothers; thus, the Centre has to support the newly formed Maharashtra government.

The editorial claimed that the new government will be 'people's government' — it will not just be about politics but also about revolution. "The government led by Uddhav Thackeray will walk on the path of truth and justice," it said.

Saamana slammed the Fadnavis-led BJP government in state and said that in the past five years it has burdened the state with a loan of Rs 5 lakh crore. To get out of it, the new government will take all possible measures quickly and carefully. They also said that work to ease the distress of farmers of the state.

Speaking about Prime Minister Modi, the editorial added that PM Modi has extended his wishes to the newly formed government and CM of Maharashtra. PM also belives that under Uddhav Thackeray, the development of the state will take place at a quick pace and for that, they need the corporation of the Centre.

Speaking about the BJP-Sena alliance the editorial mentioned, "There has been an issue in the BJP-Sena Alliance but PM Modi and Udhav Thackeray are like brothers. So, now its PM Modi's responsibility to support Uddhav Thackeray as an elder brother. Delhi should respect the decision taken by the people of Maharashtra."

It also warned the Centre against seeking enmity with 'the saffron flag or it hs to face consequences'. It also called the newly-elected BJP MLAs 'martyrs' and said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi could form a government only because of their sacrifice.

"This has all become possible because of the sacrifice of 105 martyrs. And to achieve this, the people of Maharashtra fought against the Centre. Delhi is the capital of the country but Maharashtra is not a slave (gulam) of the capital. Maharashtra and Mumbai play a huge role in generating income for the Centre, and it should respect it, " it added.

Sanjay Raut takes over

With Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Maharashtra CM on Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana editor, Sanjay Raut has taken over the complete charge of the Sena mouthpiece. Sources report that Raut has been promoted as Executive Editor of the newspaper and will take over charge from Editor-in-Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Saamana was launched in 1988 by Bal Thackeray.

