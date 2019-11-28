'Uddhav Creates Storm, Calm Himself': Saamana Spouts Ice & Fire Before 'CM Thackeray'

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray prepares to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, party mouthpiece Saamana states that "Despite the storm, Uddhav Thackeray remains to be calm, and he himself creates a storm for others. Uddhav did not bow down to any pressure, as we saw country’s biggest leaders are kneeling before Delhi. Self-Respect was never mortgaged and we dumped that party who lied in the witness of Balasaheb."

READ | Uddhav Thackeray: Here's His Journey From Saamana Editor To 1st Thackeray Chief Minister

READ | Uddhav To Invite Cousin Raj Thackeray To Oath Ceremony As He Becomes '1st Thackeray CM'

'This is their myth'

Saamana goes on to slam Devendra Fadnavis and states that Fadnavis has cursed the Maharashtra government, "Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP stands on three legs and will not last, but this is their myth. This government is not formed to resolve the national issues but for the issues and development of Maharashtra, and when it comes to the development of the state, there is no difference between the three parties."

Saamana further states, "Importantly, Government Bungalows, Government Officers and especially investigating agencies will not be misused for a treachery and conspiracy." Commenting on the entire political scenario in Maharashtra over the last four days, the editorial stated, "Now it’s high time for the opposition party to adopt a positive policy rather than throwing stones in the mud. People of Maharashtra have watched the game of forming a government by creating terror and toppling since last 5 years but Maharashtra overshadowed all this." The editorial concludes that now a time has come to consider what the people of Maharashtra and Uddhav Thackeray's government will ensure this.

Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray Chief Minister

Fulfilling one of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams - as claimed by Shiv Sainiks - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray Chief Minister, putting Sena finally in its coveted CM post. Uddhav Thackeray, who had opted out of the NDA - breaking the BJP-Sena alliance of over 35 years, will be sworn-in at 6:40 PM on Thursday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where his late father Bal Thackeray's memorial is installed. After taking oath as Chief Minister, Uddhav will have to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months. His son Aaditya Thackeray recently become the first Thackeray to contest elections. He was elected as Worli's MLA and is touted to get a cabinet berth, as per sources.

WATCH | Supriya Sule Welcomes Her Cousin Ajit Pawar With A Hug

READ | Maharashtra: 9 Arrested After Clash Between NCP, BJP Workers In Latur