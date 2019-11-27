Shiv Sena Mouthpiece 'Saamana' Slams Devendra Fadnavis For Maharashtra Political Crisis

After the resignation of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP and the former CM of the State. The editorial claimed that the government led by Devendra Fadnavis fled without having to face trial. It also mentioned that the BJP had lied to the Governor to come to power.

Saamana slams BJP

Saamana goes on to slam the BJP government and said that if they would have agreed to the terms set by Sena, their government wouldn't have to face this doomsday. It further added that Sena showed the number of 162 MLAs but the BJP tried to make a false claim of having the majority. No government in Maharashtra ever had to face such an insult, they added.

Uddhav Thackeray to take oath on November 28

In another development, the Maharashtra Governor invited the Maha Vikas Aghadi to form the government. The letter from Maharashtra Governor came after a delegation of NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28.

Earlier, SC Bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM in the Maharashtra Assembly and stated no secret ballot will be used for voting. The Supreme Court also directed a Protem speaker to be appointed to conduct the floor test. BJP MP Kalidas Kolambkar was appointed as the Protem Speaker. Earlier, on Monday,162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel saying they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Fadnavis: 3-day CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 23 was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

