PM Modi Visits Arun Shourie At Hospital In Pune, Shares 'wonderful Interaction'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Union Minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that his interaction with Shourie was wonderful. The former BJP MP was admitted to the hospital on December 1 after he fainted and fell near his bungalow at Lavasa lake city while he was taking a walk.

In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him.



We pray for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/arjXSUoirf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

About Arun Shourie

Arun Shourie is an Indian economist, journalist, author and politician. He has worked as an economist with the World Bank, a consultant to the Planning Commission of India, and served as editor of some of India's most prominent newspapers. He was the Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the Vajpayee ministry (1998–2004). He was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1982 and the Padma Bhushan in 1990.

Shourie's relationship with the BJP has since soured, and he has since become a strong critic of the Narendra Modi-led government. Earlier, former ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and senior lawyer in Supreme Court Prashant Bhushan had spearheaded the campaign alleging irregularities in the process of the Rafale deal between France and India, though their quest for a court monitored probe into the deal has been turned down by the Supreme Court.

